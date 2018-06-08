Strangulation the most prominent red flag

CRAWLING on the floor, gasping for air, wondering if she has the strength to even try to escape.

His fingerprints mark her swollen throat.

His screams pierce through her dizzy confusion.

He's warned "I'm going to knock you".

Will this be the time he finally does?

Inner strength comes from somewhere.

She pretends to hear a knock at the door and makes a run for it. She survives.

Her friends think this is the moment that will finally make her leave.

But she won't.

Everyone but him will feel defeated. But now is not the time to give up. Now is the time to Do Something.

Statistically, non-fatal strangulation is one of the most prominent red flags an offender has the ability to murder.

CEO of Red Roses Foundation and domestic violence specialist Betty Taylor said when a person starts strangling someone else, they're pretty serious about killing them.

"If women don't die from that initial strangulation event, they can still die anywhere up to a year later from blood clots, strokes and more.

"The average time it took a woman to die was four months after strangulation."

Ms Taylor said in many instances, a woman, particularly a long-term victim, did not see strangulation as a serious form of violence.

"Some are strangled to the point of unconsciousness and don't have any memory of what occurred," she said.

"It can affect the brain and memory and a person may tell the victim about how serious it is but they don't have the physical marks."

In 2016, non-fatal strangulation became an offence under Queensland's Criminal Code.

Since then, more than 1400 people have been charged with the offence.

Ms Taylor said although court sentencing had improved since new legislation was introduced, more needed to be done.

"For matters going through the court, there's probably some where sentences aren't reflective of the seriousness of the crime," she said.

So why won't a woman leave a situation where death is almost certain?

According to the Red Roses Foundation, the more important thing is focussing on what she needs to feel safe.

Leaving is only the first step in a much bigger battle.

"A big percentage of women who are murdered are women in the process of leaving or after they've left," she said.

"After talking to virtually hundreds of women over the years, they've wanted the violence to stop, not necessarily the relationship.

"It takes a while for the women to see that the relationship needs to end in order for the violence to stop."

On average, a woman will leave and return a total of seven times before she decides it's time to leave for good.

The most important thing for the victim to remember, Ms Taylor said, was that they were not responsible for someone else's violence.

"If women want to stay (in the relationship) they need to know how to be safe," Ms Taylor said.

"The main message for people who ask why the women stay or why they go back is that leaving doesn't mean they are safe.

"Even if a couple may seem like they've repaired their relationship, it could change at any time."

For 24-hour support in Queensland call DVConnect on 1800811811, MensLine on 1800600636 or the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800737732.

Lifeline Australia, which offers 24-hour crisis support, can be reached on 131114.