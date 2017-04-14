Strassman brings puppets and comedy to Fraser Coast

LOT OF LAUGHS: Comedian and ventriloquist David Strassman will perform at Hervey Bay RSL and the Brolga Theatre in May.

DAVID Strassman has lifted ventriloquism into the 21st century, acquiring a multitude of fans and critical acclaim along the way.

Fraser Coast residents have the one-off opportunity to see the artist live when Strassman performs his iTedE It's About Chucking Time show at the Hervey Bay RSL on Friday, May 5, and the Brolga Theatre on May 6.

Led by the evil Chuck Wood and the cute Ted E Bare, Strassman's renegade band of puppets creates a multi-layered stage performance.

As a concert act, Strassman tours mostly Australia and New Zealand, filling theatres for weeks at a time. As one of the top theatrical acts, he combines a unique perspective with jaw-achingly funny material.

And he's not only popular in Australia. Strassman's radically original theatrical productions have played London's West End, New York's Off Broadway and the Edinburgh Fringe.

Yet he's most proud that he gets as many laughs in a theatre in outback Australia without all the tech wizardry as he does in LA or New York. When not performing, Strassman is a dedicated adventurer.

A licensed pilot, he loves to escape Los Angeles, and can often be found in Alaska, the Australian outback or visiting tropical islands far north of Cairns.

Due to the 7pm show selling out so quickly, Strassman is now doing a second show at 9.15pm.

Tickets are $59.90.

They are available at the Hervey Bay RSL reception on Torquay Rd or by phoning 4197 7444.