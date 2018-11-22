Strategic advisor to oversee $60M M'boro munitions factory

Announcement of munitions factory in Maryborough - (L) Deputy PM Michael McCormack, Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien, Rob Nioa (Mg. Dir. Nioa) and Rod West (Director Rheinmetal).

Announcement of munitions factory in Maryborough - (L) Deputy PM Michael McCormack, Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien, Rob Nioa (Mg. Dir. Nioa) and Rod West (Director Rheinmetal). Alistair Brightman

A STRATEGIC advisor has been appointed to oversee the development of Maryborough's munitions factory as Rheinmetall and NIOA continue to secure funding for the project.

It marks the first local appointment to the project since the manufacturing giants announced the bold $60 million plan on October 19.

Max Voigt, a Maryborough-based executive with more than 40 years' experience in the heavy manufacturing industry, was appointed to the position on Monday and will act as a strategic advisor to the project partners.

NIOA managing director Rob Nioa said Mr Voigt's appointment would help steer the project in the right direction.

"Critically, Max has the management expertise and the technical knowledge we need to take this project to its next phase," Mr Nioa said.

"To find a person of his qualities and skill anywhere in the world is rare.

"The fact that he lives in and has a passion for the Maryborough community is a fantastic outcome."

Prior to his appointment, Mr Voigt held positions at Walkers Pty Ltd, Evans Deakin Industries' Maryborough site and manufacturing company CQMS Razer.

Mr Voigt said he was looking forward to working with the joint venture to deliver the best possible project for the Maryborough region.

"This project can be transformational for a community such as Maryborough and I will be working with the two companies and our local stakeholders to do everything we can to establish it on time, on budget and employing locals," he said.

The project will deliver artillery shell casings for use by the Australian Defence Force and export to selected defence forces overseas.

Under the agreement, more than 100 direct long-term jobs will be created for the Maryborough and broader Fraser Coast region, with hundreds more from the construction and operation of the factory.

It recently received conditional support from the Federal Government, with about $28.5 million allocated under the Regional Growth Fund.