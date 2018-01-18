Strategy game to draw in new members

Boni moved to Bauple when she was 12 and started with the Herald in 1991. Over the years, she’s worked her way up from secretary to editor.

A GAME which is fast becoming popular in sporting clubs will be played each Wednesday at the Point Lookout Croquet Club.

The classic strategy game Mahjong was being played by the members of the club and tutor Terry Godfrey was looking for new players.

Mahjong is a tile-based game which has developed in China since the Qing dynasty and has further developed in numerous countries since the early 20th century. It is commonly played by four players.

"We have found quite a bit of interest in Mahjong with the members alone and there has been a few outsiders respond to advertising on social media," Terry said.

"We are a fun group - we have a laugh and a cuppa.

"We want experienced players and learners, happy to have people at all levels."

Terry said she originally learnt the game through a group in Hervey Bay.

"I have been playing Mahjong for five years," she said.

"When I moved here, I joined the croquet club where they were already playing for about four months.

"I mentioned I could play and I was asked to tutor."

Not only is Terry teaching people how to play but they are hoping to recruit new members to croquet.

"We have found the games played on Mondays to be very successful and hope the same with Mahjong.

"The game is available to all ages and gender and tutoring was available; tiles are also supplied.

"Beside the social aspect, Mahjong is a very strategic game, keeps the brain active and is a lot of fun."

DETAILS

Mahjong is played at the Maryborough Croquet Club every Wednesday from 10am-2pm at 23 North St.

It costs $2.50 with tea and coffee provided. New and experienced players welcome. Phone Terry 0412 596 544 for more information.