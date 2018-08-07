Menu
LAST STRAW: Hervey Bay RSL marketing co-ordinator Kellie Robinson and floor manager Alannah Brooking have received all thumbs up after phasing out plastic straws at the RSL.
STRAW BAN: Small change makes big difference

Jessica Cook
7th Aug 2018 7:11 AM
THE Hervey Bay RSL, Bayswater and The Clubhouse made to decision to ditch the straw last week in a move to make the venues more environmentally friendly.

Before the ban the three venues used 30,000 straws per year.

RSL Marketing Co-ordinator Kellie Robinson has described the plastic straw use in the venues as shocking.

"It was a lot more than I was expecting.

"If you multiply that by all the venues in Hervey Bay that's a lot of straws," she said.

"You see a single drink with a straw in it and you don't think of the big picture."

Ms Robinson said the club has had nothing but positive responses since making the change on Wednesday and is urging more venues to remove straws from their counters.

"Everywhere that sells a drink has straws on the counter.

"It's easy to implement and it would be great if more people could get on board."

Mrs Robinson said it has been an testament to how everyone can make a difference.

"It's amazing what we can do and we are only one venue."

"You can see why they (environmental groups) are pushing it so hard."

"It's all about bringing it to the front and making people aware."

If you own a Fraser Coast Business and decide to say no more to plastic straws let us know about it at editorial@frasercoastchronicle.com.au.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

