Strawberry picking berry successful

TASTY: Kasey Simkins, Matthew Simkins and Harrison Habeler spent their morning picking delicious strawberries from Strawberries on South on Tuesday. Inge Hansen

MORE than 150 people were seeing red this morning but not for the reason you'd expect.

Thousands of strawberry plants lined half an acre of land at Strawberries on South's strawberry farm in Wondunna but it didn't take long for berry lovers to scour the area.

Farm owner, Dawn Eccles-Simkins, said the farm opened at 7.30am but by 7.15am residents were waiting to get the best pick of the bunch.

"We had 1kg for $12 up for grabs which was really popular,” she said.

"There were lots of grandparents, children and family groups which was great.”

The strawberry-picking event is now in its second year with two dates during strawberry season open for anyone to pick their own.

JUICY: Dawn Eccles-Simkins saw 150-200 people visit her Strawberries on South business on Tuesday morning. Inge Hansen

"It tied in really well with school holidays,” Ms Eccles-Simkins said.

"We're hoping to hold the next event towards the end of October.”

This year, Ms Eccles-Simkins took a more health-friendly approach to her farm.

"This year we're completely pesticide free,” she said.

"We use bugs from Bugs for Bugs to come and predate on insects which would normally destroy the crops.”