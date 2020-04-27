Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed on the Sunshine Coast. Photo: File
Two new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed on the Sunshine Coast. Photo: File
Health

Streak broken with new Coast virus cases confirmed

Eden Boyd
26th Apr 2020 1:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE number of patients with coronavirus on the Sunshine Coast has risen to 92 after two new cases were confirmed today.

Just three patients tested positive to the virus in Queensland in the past 24 hours, with revised data showing 1027 cases confirmed in the state.

The Coast last recorded a coronavirus case on Thursday, with the new figures revealing there were currently eight active cases in the region.

Currently, 964 of the 1030 confirmed Queensland cases had recently travelled overseas or had close contact with a confirmed case, such as their partner or flatmate.

There have been 98,422 coronavirus test undertaken in Queensland, with 1,364 tests undertaken in the past 24 hours.

Queensland's testing criteria has now been expanded so that anyone in the state who has a fever or acute respiratory symptoms can get tested.

More Stories

coronavirussunshinecoast health sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Family’s quest for answers after woman’s death in hospital

        premium_icon Family’s quest for answers after woman’s death in hospital

        Health Was a Hervey Bay woman’s death preventable? The quest for answers about why and how she died in hospital has sent a grieving family around in circles.

        ISOLATED IN PARADISE: Shutdown leaves island a ghost town

        premium_icon ISOLATED IN PARADISE: Shutdown leaves island a ghost town

        News David and his wife haven’t left the island in more than four weeks

        WAR SHIP MILESTONE: We can build world's best again

        premium_icon WAR SHIP MILESTONE: We can build world's best again

        News The milestone comes at a significant moment for the nation

        Patient taken to M'boro hospital after jetski incident

        premium_icon Patient taken to M'boro hospital after jetski incident

        News A patient has been taken to Maryborough Hospital after the incident