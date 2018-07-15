Streak continues for red-hot Hervey Bay Bombers

AUSSIE RULES: Hervey Bay Bombers have moved within one win of the top of the AFL Wide Bay ladder but it doesn't make coach Darren Hunter any more comfortable.

The Bombers secured its seventh straight win in Saturday's third Battle of the Bay of the 2018 season. Hervey Bay shot out to 35-point halftime lead over local rivals Bay Power before they eventually won 14.7-91 - 9.10-64.

It is their second straight win against the Power.

Hunter was a happy man when the full-time siren sounded at Norm McLean Oval, but he did question his side's sudden form reversal in the second half of the contest.

"We got smashed in the midfield in the last quarter so I'm not too sure what's going on there," Hunter said.

"We fell down across the half-forward and bombing it. The first half we were chipping around and hitting targets, then all of a sudden in that second half we just bombed it.

"I'm excited for the boys."

It is the seventh straight win for the Bombers, its best winning streak since they won eight in a row in 2016.

That run culminated in a shock preliminary final loss to the Power, a fact of which Hunter does not need any more reminding.

His job, and that of his players, is to ensure they focus on the five remaining regular season games.

"We just have to keep the focus. We have plenty to work on and we have a few tricks up our sleeve," Hunter said.

"We have that roll-on play, but we've got a couple of other things to work on that will keep our focus. In 2016 I was thrown into the job, but this time you've learned a bit and it's the same boys."

There are plenty of good signs for Hunter's men, who could very well finish the regular season atop the ladder.

While the first half was defined by the Bombers' slick ball movement and build, the desperation his players showed as the Power mounted a second half comeback must have brought smiles to the Bombers' coaching staff.

"I think it's playing for each other, and their fitness," Hunter said. "Mick's boys in the middle, they had us four to one in the last quarter. When we switch the ball we look good, but we just don't do it enough.

"They deserved the win, they worked really hard for it."

The Bombers travel to Bundaberg on Saturday to face The Waves, who easily beat Maryborough 43.17-275 - 2.3-15.