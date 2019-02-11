Stream of Fraser Coast parents jailed for sex crimes

A RAPIST dad who preyed on his seven-year-old daughter is among the growing list of disgraced Fraser Coast parents jailed this year for sexually offending on their biological children.

The 36-year-old was sentenced to nine-years in jail by Judge David Reid after being found guilty by a jury in Maryborough District Court to offences including rape and attempted rape.

The incest crimes were committed in a school holiday period after Christmas 2015 and came to light after the girl confided to her mother. He will be eligible for parole in July 2023.

Another Fraser Coast father, now aged 41, was sentenced to 2.5 years in jail for inappropriately touching his daughter's genitals multiple times over a 3.5-year period.

The victim was aged 7-10 when she was molested by the man who was supposed to be her greatest protector.

The father went as far as to inappropriately touch the girl while her mum was asleep in the same bed, oblivious to the criminal activity.

The shamed dad has now been released from jail after spending about eight months in custody.

A Maryborough mother was sentenced to nine-years in jail this week for inflicting horrific sexual abuse on her kids, including raping them.

The court was told the now 51-year-old abused her children to please her perverted late husband and avoid a divorce.

She will be eligible for parole in August 2023.

The Chronicle cannot name the offenders to protect the identity of the victims.

More Fraser Coast child sex offenders are expected to be sentenced locally with District Court running in the region for next three weeks.

Hervey Bay and Maryborough District Court backlogs both contain a number of people accused of child sex crimes.