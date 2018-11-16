Street artist writes 'cult' over RSL building

A GRAFFITI 'artist' disrespected a venue frequented by ex-servicemen and women by writing the word 'cult' repeatedly over the building.

Equipped with a can of silver spray paint, Caleb Daniel Holt attacked the Hervey Bay RSL Club on October 26, a court has heard.

He sprayed graffiti over the venue's walls, windows, bins and shipping storages.

The 18-year-old was covered in paint when he was arrested by police, a court has heard.

He was busted while spray painting his initials of 'CH' over his next target, Officeworks on Torquay Rd.

The Scarness resident pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court this week to two counts of wilful damage and possession of a graffiti instrument.

The hospitality worker and budding musician was fined $750, and ordered to complete 20 hours of community service.

No conviction was recorded.