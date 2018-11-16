Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Caleb Daniel Holt, 18, leaves Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.
Caleb Daniel Holt, 18, leaves Hervey Bay Magistrates Court. Annie Perets
Crime

Street artist writes 'cult' over RSL building

Annie Perets
by
16th Nov 2018 5:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GRAFFITI 'artist' disrespected a venue frequented by ex-servicemen and women by writing the word 'cult' repeatedly over the building.   

Equipped with a can of silver spray paint, Caleb Daniel Holt attacked the Hervey Bay RSL Club on October 26, a court has heard.  

He sprayed graffiti over the venue's walls, windows, bins and shipping storages.   

The 18-year-old was covered in paint when he was arrested by police, a court has heard.  

He was busted while spray painting his initials of 'CH' over his next target, Officeworks on Torquay Rd.   

The Scarness resident pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court this week to two counts of wilful damage and possession of a graffiti instrument.  

The hospitality worker and budding musician was fined $750, and ordered to complete 20 hours of community service.

  No conviction was recorded.   

fccourt fccrime fraser coast hervey bay magistrates court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    8 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend (Nov 17-18)

    premium_icon 8 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend (Nov 17-18)

    News On Saturday, join in on the celebration of the 4650 CBD Extravaganza.

    BAILED: Accused of helping run 80 per cent of our ice trade

    premium_icon BAILED: Accused of helping run 80 per cent of our ice trade

    Crime It could take more than 12 months for his case to be finalised.

    19 children dead, two more critical. When will this end?

    premium_icon 19 children dead, two more critical. When will this end?

    Opinion 19 children dead, two more critical. When will this end?

    ‘I’ve killed a child and I don’t want to live anymore’

    premium_icon ‘I’ve killed a child and I don’t want to live anymore’

    News Heartbreaking last words of elderly driver who ran over schoolgirl.

    Local Partners