Street beats the best in epic Pacific Games haul

MASTER: John Street, pictured running a half marathon, won four gold medals and received the trophy for the "half marathon challenge” at the Pan Pacific Masters Games. Alistair Brightman

ATHLETICS: The arrival of a Pan Pacific Masters Games trophy in the mail has completed a sizable collection of medals John Street earned weeks after a training accident left him with two broken ribs.

The trophy was the fifth and final prize the septuagenarian earned at the Gold Coast event last month. It was the final piece in a memorable jigsaw that included his grandest achievement - beating the world's fastest man in his age group by almost two minutes.

The 77-year-old dominated the distance running events despite racing the clock to even be healthy for the event.

Street was training near his River Heads home when, on River Heads Rd, he lost his footing and tripped.

"I tried to stay as far from the line as I could but it gets pretty narrow in some sections, and the cars driving towards me, some of their tyres were on the line,” Street said.

"I lost my footing, took some skin off my leg and arm and broke two ribs.”

Regular visits to the doctor followed, but there was no way a long-term athlete like Street, the man named runner-up for Masters Sportsperson of the Year at the Fraser Coast Sport Awards earlier this year, was going to put off his training.

"They grounded me for four weeks but come week three I needed to prepare or I'd never make it,” Street said.

He trained on the beach outside Hervey Bay Surf Club, a masterful move given the first distance running event at the Masters Games was the 4km beach mile, but not even that could prepare the veteran of 170 Parkruns for the Broadbeach sand.

"It was on the softest sand you'd ever felt,” Street said.

"I was up against the world champion Peter Sundrey. He's raced across the world and holds all of the records, but I knew what I had to do.”

He stuck to Sundrey like glue, then turned up the pace when he sniffed an opportunity to open a gap, an advantage Street expanded to 74 seconds when he reached the finish.

That was just the start of Street's superb campaign.

He recorded large wins in the 5km road, 4km cross country, and the 10.5km trail run - just the second time he's completed the off-road event.

"We were running on dirt roads, jumping over fallen logs, so I had to be really careful about where I put my feet,” Street said. "I felt I was a lot more confident this time.”

Street is unsure what will be his next target.

There is a chance he could attempt to claim the Gold Coast half marathon record, or he may target other events.

In any case, he will be a regular face at Hervey Bay Parkrun every Saturday morning where you'll run 5km in 25 minutes - if you can keep up.