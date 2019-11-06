Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A young man was taken into custody.
A young man was taken into custody. Trevor Veale
News

STREET FIGHT: Bystanders lock alleged offender in bathroom

Jessica Lamb
6th Nov 2019 1:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 2.45PM:

A 20-year-old man has been charged following a 

EARLIER:

A YOUNG male was taken into custody after an alleged brawl near Stockland Shopping Centre in Hervey Bay this morning.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman confirmed police were called to reports of a street disturbance were fighting about 11.30am.

Members of the public followed one of the alleged fighters to Pialba McDonalds when he left the scene before police arrived.

The Chronicle understands the alleged juvenile offender was locked in the bathroom until police arrived and took him into custody.

More to come.

fccrime fcpolice fraser coast hervey bay stockland
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Degree pioneer using new skills to help those in need

        premium_icon Degree pioneer using new skills to help those in need

        News A Hervey Bay graduate, part of the first cohort of students to finish a new degree recently offered on the Fraser Coast, is using his new skills to help people

        Massive wait time turnaround leads to award nomination

        premium_icon Massive wait time turnaround leads to award nomination

        News Wide Bay Oral Health Service is in the running for a state award

        How ‘humble genius’ helped put M’boro on the map

        premium_icon How ‘humble genius’ helped put M’boro on the map

        News Peter Olds is the man behind many of the Heritage City’s iconic attractions

        Mysterious spooky fun at Burrum Heads

        Mysterious spooky fun at Burrum Heads

        News Evil clowns, wicked witches and skeltons