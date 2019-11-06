STREET FIGHT: Bystanders lock alleged offender in bathroom

A young man was taken into custody.

A young man was taken into custody. Trevor Veale

UPDATE 2.45PM:

A 20-year-old man has been charged following a

EARLIER:

A YOUNG male was taken into custody after an alleged brawl near Stockland Shopping Centre in Hervey Bay this morning.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman confirmed police were called to reports of a street disturbance were fighting about 11.30am.

Members of the public followed one of the alleged fighters to Pialba McDonalds when he left the scene before police arrived.

The Chronicle understands the alleged juvenile offender was locked in the bathroom until police arrived and took him into custody.

More to come.