STREET PARTY: Hundreds flock to 2017's first party

Blake Antrobus
| 9th Apr 2017 5:30 PM
WOW: Christie Warry from Maryborough with Rivah-Lee, Blayze and Bailiey getting up close to the dinosaurs.
WOW: Christie Warry from Maryborough with Rivah-Lee, Blayze and Bailiey getting up close to the dinosaurs.

WITH the street parties growing in number from year to year, Daniel Sanderson knows 2017's first party has set the tone for the year to come.

The youth and city precinct development councillor called Friday's Easter-themed party "a fantastic event for the community,” as hundreds flocked through the streets for Maryborough's grand event.

"As I've said to our community over the past few months and last year, we are turning a corner,” Cr Sanderson said.

"The feeling is really growing in the community...if they can see these things come to reality, it gives that passion and motivation for them to do something.”

Cr Sanderson said Friday's turnout was an indication things were "onwards and upwards” for the community, with two more events planned for July and Christmas.

"Once the culture gains momentum, it's hard to stop,” he said.

Cr Paul Truscott said it was a fantastic success and a testament to the team behind the party.

Hundreds flocked to M'boro CBD for the event.

