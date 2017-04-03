STREET PARTY: M'boro's Easter celebrations kick off

A snap of last year's street party celebrations in Maryborough. The first street party will kick off this week on Friday, April 7.

MARYBOROUGH'S street parties are back, and they'll be bigger than ever with this week's Easter theme!

The first CBD street party for the year will be held Friday, April 7 under the fairy lights of Kent and Adelaide Sts in Maryborough's Heritage Centre, with plenty of live entertainment, food, drink, games and even a visit from the Easter Bunny to keep everyone occupied.

Councillor Daniel Sanderson, who holds the portfolio for city precinct development, said the event had been moved to a Friday night to allow families to enjoy the time with their kids.

"It's going to be great," he said.

This week's party is the first of three new events the organising team have planned to boost Maryborough's event calendar during holidays and festivals, with two more events planned for June and December.

The celebrations start 5.30pm on April 7.

For more information visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/maryboroughstreetparty/ or contact 0472 878 227.