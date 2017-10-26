News

STREET TALK: Residents have their say on power prices

Blake Antrobus
by

THE Fraser Coast Chronicle hit the streets to find out how power prices were affecting households across the region.

Faan Jaemsaidee said the last bill she received was over $1000, which was far too much.

Dee Cornford said she was paying about $300 a quarter on her power bill, despite having solar installed at her property more than seven years ago.

"It's ridiculous," she said.

Jenny Pershouse said the bills were stopping her from giving her kids what they needed.

But others like Valerie Maggie said they didn't struggle with the current pricing, saying they only used minimal power.

Their comments come as high power prices continue to affect the region.

Earlier this week, the Chronicle revealed Federal and State Labor appeared to be at odds over power prices, with a massive spike predicted under Federal Labor's renewable energy target.

This is despite State Labor launching a policy aiming to save $50 on the average household bill under an affordable energy plan.

WHAT YOU SAID ON FACEBOOK:

Rachael Hickey: That's ridiculous. We will be going to living without power, using candles and boiling water over a fire.

Jan Morton: No choice in provider. Can't afford solar panels (my usage is not THAT high to justify it). Screwed!

Julie Edwards: I already pay over that amount per year. As do most Queenslanders. I have no choice in my provider and no choice in running water pumps to my house

Topics:  fcpolitics hervey bay power prices queensland

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Wide Bay builder wins HIA house of the year

Wide Bay builder wins HIA house of the year

The company, which does regular work in Hervey Bay, took out Wide Bay Home of the Year.

SUPERCELL: What it will mean for the Fraser Coast

Generic lightning storm.

A perfect combination of climatic conditions are joining together.

$320 million development boom on Fraser Coast

DEVELOPMENT BOOM: The recent approval of a high-rise complex forUrangan, one of many multi-million dollar projects approved this year, marks the start of a confidence boost in the Fraser Coast's developer market.

Change of fortune for region as investors bring big money to town.

Christmas sewed up for underpriviliged children

INPSPIRING: Hervey Bay’s Patricia Wolzak, 87, spends the winter months knitting dolls for underprivileged children.

"I think we should all do what we can to help people."

Local Partners