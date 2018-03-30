Street trees now a must for Fraser Coast developments

THE Fraser Coast Regional Council's planning scheme will be amended to encourage developers to provide tree-lined streets in the future.

The current scheme currently includes optional requirements for street trees to be provided in new subdivisions and a requirement for shade trees in car parks.

But the proposed changes could include provisions for developers to ensure streets are wide enough to accommodate shade trees and on-street parking.

Infrastructure councillor Denis Chapman said residents and the development industry will have a chance to provide feedback on the arrangement before changes are made.

"There is no doubt that street trees lower temperatures and improve the visual appearance of streets," Cr Chapman said.

It comes as the State Government proposes to amend the Queensland Housing Code and Reconfiguring a Lot Code.

"We need to be ready to review our 2014 planning scheme to ensure it is in line with any changes," Cr Chapman said.