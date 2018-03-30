Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Street trees.
Street trees.
Council News

Street trees now a must for Fraser Coast developments

Blake Antrobus
by
30th Mar 2018 9:10 AM

THE Fraser Coast Regional Council's planning scheme will be amended to encourage developers to provide tree-lined streets in the future.

The current scheme currently includes optional requirements for street trees to be provided in new subdivisions and a requirement for shade trees in car parks.

But the proposed changes could include provisions for developers to ensure streets are wide enough to accommodate shade trees and on-street parking.

Infrastructure councillor Denis Chapman said residents and the development industry will have a chance to provide feedback on the arrangement before changes are made.

"There is no doubt that street trees lower temperatures and improve the visual appearance of streets," Cr Chapman said.

It comes as the State Government proposes to amend the Queensland Housing Code and Reconfiguring a Lot Code.

"We need to be ready to review our 2014 planning scheme to ensure it is in line with any changes," Cr Chapman said.

Related Items

Show More
fccouncil fccouncilmeet fraser coast street trees
Fraser Coast Chronicle
Garage sale helps Kenyan family

Garage sale helps Kenyan family

News If you have items lying around home which you no longer use, now is your chance to donate them to a good cause.

  • 30th Mar 2018 9:00 AM
Prison for Mackay business owner turned fraudster

Prison for Mackay business owner turned fraudster

News Couple fleeced in devious scheme

$16.55 million of upgrades to make Bruce Hwy safer

$16.55 million of upgrades to make Bruce Hwy safer

News Works on a 6km stretch of the highway have been completed.

Upgraded boat ramps open just in time for Easter

Upgraded boat ramps open just in time for Easter

News Upgrades started in January this year.

Local Partners