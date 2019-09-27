Strength, skill and creativity will be tested

GYMNASTICS: The Wide Bay Gymnastics Club is sending a team today to the Men's and Women's Artistic Gymnastics Junior State Championships and Regional Team Challenge in Brisbane.

The 10 gymnast strong contingent will out for for winner's glory at each respective level and regional selection.

Team coach Jade Hodges said the gymnasts will go well over the five day championships.

"I think we will do well overall and there are a couple of the girls who are competing in the regional team for Queensland,” Hodges said.

"They are very prepared and have been doing hours of training every second day to make they are ready.”

The team has been put through its paces with consistent training and refinement on skills and routines.

Hodges was confident the team will put in a good show representing the Wide Bay region.

"We have had good success in the past and its an individual competition with all of them working hard for this,” she said.

One of the key criteria for the gymnasts' strength, flexibility, creativity and will be tested as they strive for gold in both division and Regional Team Challenge.

"Each level has a certain criteria going by the Australian Levels Program and will challenge the girls,” she said.

Hodges said two of the gymnasts Violet Atkinson - Level 4 Regional Challenge and Cheyanne Baker - Level 6 Regional Challenge had a good chance of gaining selection.

Hodges had a bit a smile when commenting the work rate was not all about training and discipline and had some fun along the way especially with the team nickname being 'The Rats'.