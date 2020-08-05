‘Stressed’ woman scratches police officer’s arm

LASHING out at police when she was pulled over landed a woman before Maryborough Magistrates Court.

Miriam Ilona Dickson, 44, pleaded guilty to one count of obstruct police and one charge of assault police.

The court heard Dickson was stopped by police on June 14 after she left the home of her ex partner.

She became stressed, having never been questioned by police or stopped on a busy road, the court was told.

She tried to start the car to leave the scene but police stopped the vehicle.

Dickson scratched the officer's arm during the incident, the court heard.

Dickson suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and has ongoing health issues.

It was those issues that caused her to attempt to flee and to lash out at police, the court was told.

Dickson required a blue card to work and it had been suspended pending the outcome of the court case.

She had been unable to work for seven weeks and would be unable to continue in her current job if a conviction was recorded.

Magistrate Terry Duroux said he understood Dickson had a lot going on in her life.

She had never been in trouble with the law before.

Dickson had ongoing health issues and had acted out of character, he said.

He warned her that it must not happen again.

"Police have a tough enough job to do," Mr Duroux said.

Dickson was placed on a six month $400 good behaviour bond and no conviction was recorded.