NEWS: Generic pic of a teacher standing at the blackboard while talking to students in a classroom.
News

Strike action still on the cards for region’s Catholic teachers

7th Nov 2019 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

STRIKE action is still on the table for the region’s Catholic school teachers, who took part in work bans today as they push for changes, including fairer workloads and maintaining wage parity.

“At today’s meeting, Queensland Catholic school employers did table a proposed settlement and while employees noted some changes in the employer position, it still fell short of what employees would see as necessary, at a minimum, to resolve these negotiations,” Mr Burke said.

Mr Burke said strike action could not be ruled out at this stage.

The work bans will continue until negotiations are finalised.

Another negotiation meeting with Queensland Catholic school employers is scheduled for November 27.

