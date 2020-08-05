String of drink driving charges laid within days on Coast

THE first days of August have been busy for Fraser Coast police with four drivers charged with drink driving.

The first was a 38-year-old Hervey Bay man who was stopped on August 1 in Pialba for a roadside breath test.

Police will allege the driver blew over the legal limit and was taken to Hervey Bay Police Station where he registered 0.199 per cent blood alcohol concentration.

He was charged with drink driving and is due to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on August 19.

The second alleged drink driving incident was on August 2 when another 38-year-old Hervey Bay man allegedly registered over the legal limit in Torquay.

He was taken to Hervey Bay Police Station where police will allege he registered 0.083 per cent BAC.

He was charged and is due to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on September 2.

The third was an 18-year-old Hervey Bay man riding a bicycle.

He was stopped by Hervey Bay police when they saw him trying to carry a quantity of alcohol.

Police spoke with the rider and, seeing alleged signs of drunkenness, arrested him.

He underwent testing at Hervey Bay Police Station and registered a 0.108 per cent BAC.

He was charged for drink driving and is due to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on August 13.

The fourth incident involve a 24-year-old Toogoom man who was stopped along Boat Harbor Dr on August 2.

It will be alleged the driver registered over the legal limit roadside and registered 0.050 per cent BAC at Hervey Bay Police Station.

He was charged with drink driving and is due to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on September 2.