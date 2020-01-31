Stripper learns his fate in court for dealing cocaine

A FORMER Bad Boys stripper has narrowly avoided going back behind bars for trafficking cocaine in Cairns because his rehabilitation is going so well.

Michael Timothy Borgen, 36, spent just over seven weeks in 2018 selling drugs to at least three people - one of them 33 times - with police finding a shot gun, drugs and cash in his Westcourt home when they raided it in July 2018.

Former Bad Boys stripper Michael Timothy Borgen, 36, leaves the Cairns Supreme Court after pleading guilty to trafficking cocaine. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN

He was also feeding a gram-a-day habit, picked up while stripping in Las Vegas earlier in his career and has a criminal history in both New South Wales and on the Gold Coast.

The Cairns Supreme Court heard on Thursday Borgen, who used to describe himself as 'Australia's Magic Mike', spent more than 10 months in custody until being granted bail in August last year.

Defence barrister Tony Kimmins said since being released he been drug-free and gotten a new job working for his girlfriend's father.

Michael Borgen. Picture: Instagram.

He argued returning to jail would be a setback for his rehabilitation and asked his client be granted immediate parole.

In handing down his sentence Justice Jim Henry said he was also torn between wanting to give him a chance of rehabilitation, but wanting give him the "appropriate sentence" in the interest of the community.

He read out parts of a psychologist's report which suggested Mr Borgen had undiagnosed ADHD, body dysmorphic disorder and needed "scaffolding" such as counselling and employment to stay on the straight and narrow.

Stripper Michael Borgen outside a Gold Coast court in 2016. Picture: Richard Gosling

"You are undoubtedly in the most favourable environment … that you have been in since primary school," Justice Henry.

"It is to (your father-in-law's) admitted surprise that you've done well and become a valued employee."

He sentenced him to three years' jail with immediate parole and fined him $6000 for failing to give police his mobile phone's PIN number.

"You've got the best chance you've had in year with the scaffolding around you presently," he said.

"It's in your hands if you blow it."