Stroke survivor's love of stories lands movie deal

AFTER a stroke left him with no movement on the left side of his body, Jack Bogart was given a five per cent chance of survival by doctors.

But the Hervey Bay resident defied the odds and discovered a surprising knack for storytelling while recovering.

Now, almost 17 years after his stroke, Mr Bogart's love for writing has landed him a film contract and a third novel on the way.

Author Jack Bogart. Alistair Brightman

Originally wheelchair-bound, he found the strength to write after several years of early recovery.

"I wasn't going to sit on my butt for the rest of my life, so after I was well enough I got into writing," the 52-year-old said.

"My intellect escaped unscathed, so I wanted to use it somehow."

His research and toil at the desk led to two political thrillers set in Czechoslovakia and Austria respectively.

They will be turned into films after Mr Bogart signed a contract with New Zealand-based film company Hawkspurr productions.

He is currently working on the screenplays and a third novel.

"This next novel will be set in modern-day North Korea, with a family escaping from the nation," Mr Bogart said.

"It will be very action-oriented, with helicopter and plane chases, that sort of thing."

Despite being an active reader all his life, Mr Bogart said he would never have started writing if not for the stroke.

He said he wants to show other people who have suffered strokes that they can achieve their dreams.

"Just because you have one doesn't mean you're an idiot," he said.

"It doesn't mean an instant lobotomy, you can still do all these things with your life.

"I want people to see they can still achieve and they're not just morons limping around."