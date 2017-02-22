Strong chance Coast will have driest February on record

This BOM map shows the climate outlooks for February.

UNLESS the heavens open up, the Fraser Coast is facing the harsh reality of having the driest February on record.

A 34-year record could be broken next week if the region doesn't see significant rainfall.

FRASER COAST TOP STORIES

Heavily pregnant woman allegedly punched by laughing teen

Mazda2, Mazda3 and Mazda6 models recalled

Teen charged: 42 offences including string of H'bay breaks

Maryborough's average rainfall for February is 172.9mm and so far the Heritage City has received a dismal 4.4mm up until 8am on February 22.

Bureau of Meteorology Weather Forecaster Lauren Pattie said the last record for the driest February was set in 1983 when only 11.8mm fell on the city.

RELATED: Drought disaster: "We're in serious trouble now"

Hervey Bay has recorded even less rain this month with only 2.2mm falling up until 8am on February 22.

The average rainfall for Hervey Bay in February is 142.2mm.

The last record for the driest February was set in 2006 when 36mm fell on the Bay.

Maryborough experienced it's driest January in a decade, not to mention a record breaking maximum.

Ms Pattie said the current showers were out at sea and it's more likely they'll cross smaller islands close to the coast further north of Rockhampton with only a 'slight' chance of falls for the Fraser Coast.

"It's more likely there won't be showers on the Fraser Coast with only a 15-30% chance of passing showers," Ms Pattie said.

There is an upper trough coming through from the south west moving towards the coast on Sunday into Monday.

Ms Pattie said for the Fraser Coast this means there is an increased chance of showers, but warned residents not to get their hopes up.

"Don't expect to see any decent falls, just a few mm here and there," she said.

On Monday the chances of showers will increase from 50% to 60%.

The average rainfall for February in Maryborough is 172