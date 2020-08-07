Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
OPPOSED TO PROPOSAL: President of Burrum District Community Centre, Faye Whiffin. Photo: Stuart Fast
OPPOSED TO PROPOSAL: President of Burrum District Community Centre, Faye Whiffin. Photo: Stuart Fast Stuart Fast
News

Strong opposition to community centre name change suggestion

Stuart Fast
7th Aug 2020 3:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A PROPOSAL to rename the Burrum District Community Centre the Mal Chard Community Centre, has fallen flat with the centre's committee.

The council had called for public feedback after Cr James Hansen suggested the centre could be renamed to posthumously honour the long-serving Howard community volunteer and 2005 Hervey Bay Citizen of the Year.

President Faye Whiffin told the Chronicle the committee opposed the centre being renamed after a single individual as maintaining the centre was a "community effort".

"Quite frankly, it is offensive to all the volunteers who contribute or have contributed to select one individual," she said.

"There's hundreds of people who have contributed over the past 20 years."

Ms Whiffin said the committee was unanimous in its opposition to the concept.

She suggested however that the centre could be renamed Howard Community Centre to better reflect its geographic location and eliminate confusion as many people went to Burrum Heads thinking it was there.

She said Cr Hansen previously emailed the centre about renaming it last year and the suggestion was rejected.

Ms Whiffin said the centre was not consulted about the current proposal.

Council has set up a survey on its Engagement Hub website.

More Stories

burrum district community centre councillor james hansen fraser coast regional council
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Fists of fury’: Family shock after alleged road rage attack

        Premium Content ‘Fists of fury’: Family shock after alleged road rage attack

        Crime *Warning: Distressing images*: Angry driver 'attacked' grandfather in brutal road rage.

        Deb drops in, talks surgery waits, local candidates

        Premium Content Deb drops in, talks surgery waits, local candidates

        News State Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington has spent two days in Hervey Bay

        TIMBER! Hyne’s sleek factory officially opens

        Premium Content TIMBER! Hyne’s sleek factory officially opens

        News “It couldn’t have come at a better time.”