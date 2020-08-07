Strong opposition to community centre name change suggestion

A PROPOSAL to rename the Burrum District Community Centre the Mal Chard Community Centre, has fallen flat with the centre's committee.

The council had called for public feedback after Cr James Hansen suggested the centre could be renamed to posthumously honour the long-serving Howard community volunteer and 2005 Hervey Bay Citizen of the Year.

President Faye Whiffin told the Chronicle the committee opposed the centre being renamed after a single individual as maintaining the centre was a "community effort".

"Quite frankly, it is offensive to all the volunteers who contribute or have contributed to select one individual," she said.

"There's hundreds of people who have contributed over the past 20 years."

Ms Whiffin said the committee was unanimous in its opposition to the concept.

She suggested however that the centre could be renamed Howard Community Centre to better reflect its geographic location and eliminate confusion as many people went to Burrum Heads thinking it was there.

She said Cr Hansen previously emailed the centre about renaming it last year and the suggestion was rejected.

Ms Whiffin said the centre was not consulted about the current proposal.

Council has set up a survey on its Engagement Hub website.