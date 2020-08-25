STRONG RESPONSE: How readers reacted to heritage listing call

An application has been made to add the former Maryborough Baby Clinic to the Queensland Heritage Register.

MEMBERS of the public now have another month to submit their thoughts about the former Maryborough Baby Clinic to the State Government.

The 20-business day extension was issued after council requested extra time to “allow proper consultation with councillors and council departments”.

An application was made by a member of the public to have the clinic added to the Queensland Heritage Register, potentially halting plans the council may have had for it after buying the building earlier this year.

Dozens of residents spoke out on the issue on the Chronicle Facebook page with most hoping the Kent St building would be saved regardless of the potential cost to ratepayers.

Irene Smith said the building was of heritage interest as there were not many left in the state.

Brian Foster wanted to see the building restored and Vicki Avcin said if the Fraser Coast lost any more historic buildings it would “become another concrete jungle”.

Chris Smith thought the building would make a great information centre.

Debbie Cunningham said she had lovely memories of weighing her baby in the building.

“I can still picture all the prams parked out the front,” she said.

Ricky Vincent Rowland opposed the idea of heritage listing the building.

He was concerned the city would turn into a museum.

On Friday, Acting Fraser Coast Regional Council CEO Keith Parsons said the council was preparing its submission in relation to the state heritage nomination.

The new closing date for public submissions is now September 21.

If you think the building should, or should not, be added to the heritage register, you can contact the Department of Environment and science.

Written submissions quoting HRN 650256 must be received by August 24, 2020 and should be lodged with: Executive Officer, Heritage Branch Department of Environment and science GPO Box 2454 BRISBANE QLD 4001 or email heritage@des.qld.gov.au.