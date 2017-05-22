Strong support for Melbourne flights: Mayor

THIS week has once again been a proud moment for the Fraser Coast in highlighting the amazing efforts from citizens to achieve a great outcome for all.

Social media has been alight with support for the direct flights to Melbourne, and while there is still a little way to go to secure it, the overwhelming number of responses I have seen on my Facebook page and the massive reach the 'We Want Direct Flights to Melbourne' group has achieved proves it is definitely something the community is keen to see come to fruition.

This show of community initiative is a prime example of 'community up' ideas, which I want to encourage.

In the past, our council has tried to force ideas and projects on the community and then wonder why it wasn't successful.

For any idea, project or new concept to work, it needs to be driven by the community so they truly take ownership of the idea.

These flights to Melbourne are the perfect example of a community-driven initiative and I am sure just the beginning of many more amazing things to come from the community.

As a council, I believe our role is to support and foster these community groups and provide assistance where possible.

The driving force behind the plan is from the community, which means it is much more likely to be a success than if it was just another government initiative forced upon people.

Community up has always been my mantra and I know there is many more individuals, groups and organisations out there making our community better each and every day.

To all of these groups, I want to say thank you for your efforts and please don't be afraid to ask council for support as we want to be an organisation that listens, supports and empowers the people in the community.

It is these groups that make our region better because the best people to grow our region are the ones living here. Be inspired, be encouraged and get excited because the region is on the move and I am looking forward to helping take us into a bright, prosperous future.