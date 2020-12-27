Strong visitor numbers on Coast despite fires, COVID

FRASER Coast accommodation providers are reporting strong visitor numbers over Christmas, despite the dual setbacks of COVID-19 and the Fraser Island fires.

Cathedrals on Fraser manager Michelle Worcester said there had been cancellations over Christmas because of the uncertainty regarding the wildfires, which closed the island for a number of weeks.

The when a COVID-19 outbreak was experienced in Sydney, that led to the cancellation of about 60 bookings, Ms Worcester said.

The accommodation provider was currently about 80 per cent full.

Ms Worcester said some of the cancellations from New South Wales probably would have been filled by Queenslanders, but for the late notice.

"We did fill some gaps, but it's not as full as previous years," she said.

"It could have been worse, at least we are open."

Over the New Year period, Cathedrals will be about 85 per cent full.

Ms Worcester said the closures had come at some of the busiest times of the year on the island, with COVID-19 causing a travel lockdown across the state just before Easter.

But she said the fires could have an unexpected benefit, with many people having been reminded of the charms of the island.

She said in the news, the damage looked catastrophic, but the island's many highlights were largely unaffected by the wildfires and the environment was rapidly recovering.

Stacie Shillig, guest service agent at Ramada in Hervey Bay, said this Christmas had been "as busy as all the others".

She said the make up of the guests was different this year though, with fewer international visitors as a result of COVID.

But visitors from across Queensland and other states had made up the numbers, she said.

Ms Shillig said the resort was busy right through the New Year period as well.

In Maryborough, visitor numbers have also been strong.

Michael Beeston, co-owner of the Blue Shades Motel, said Christmas was always a busy time, but this year it had been exceptional in terms of numbers.

"I'm no expert, but I think it's possibly because of domestic travel instead of international travel," he said.

"It has been a good year."