A satellite image of TC Linda at midnight last night. Source BoM
Weather

Strong wind warning as cyclone moves toward Qld coast

Amy Formosa
by
14th Mar 2018 6:34 AM

A STRONG wind warning has been issued for parts of the Fraser Coast as category-one Tropical Cyclone Linda moves towards the Queensland coast. 

The Bureau of Meteorology issued the marine wind warning for the Fraser Island coast as well as Hervey Bay. 

Large waves could hit Coast as potential cyclone looms

The warning, which was issued at 4.45am, is expected to be in place on Wednesday and Thursday at this stage. 

Mmeteorologist Dean Narramore said Cyclone Linda was expected to remain well offshore.

Winds of 65km/h were measured at the system's core yesterday, with gusts of up to 95km/h as it moved south-southwest at 32km/h.

We can expect a shower or two on the Fraser Coast today and throughout the week. 

