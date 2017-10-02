Strong winds force whale watching operators to cancel trips

HERVEY Bay's whale watching crews have been hampered by windy weather at the worst possible time: over the school holidays.



But with a weather change forecast, tourism leaders are calling on locals to throw their support behind the industry.



Whalesong Cruises owner-operations manager Virginia Brigden said they had cancelled some afternoon trips and one full day due to the weather.



"It's concerning for business in regards to not being able to follow through and being school holidays - it's meant to be our peak time - but it is also concerning for guests because they've travelled here specifically to be able to do this and we're not able to provide it for all of them," Mrs Brigden said.



With a change in the wind direction forecast, tourism leaders are calling on locals to support the industry by booking a whale watching tour before the season ends in early November.



Fraser Coast Regional Councillor Stuart Taylor said tourism was the lifeblood of the Fraser Coast economy and the flow-on effect was significant.



"The weather during the school holidays has been extremely frustrating for operators and they would appreciate some extra support from locals," he said.



Fraser Coast Tourism and Events marketing and communications manager Bradley Nardi said Fraser Coast residents had a tourism experience on their doorstep that many travelled across Australia, and the world, to see.



"We have the world's only migration stopover for humpback whales, it's unique - get out and enjoy it," he said.