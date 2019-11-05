Menu
Environment

Strong winds fuel severe fire conditions

by Nicole Pierre
5th Nov 2019 11:27 AM
SEVERE fire warnings have been issued for the southeast coast and central Queensland over fears gusty winds could "accelerate" the spread of dangerous fires.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued severe fire dangers for the Southeast Coast, Darling Downs and Granite Belt, Central Highlands and Coalfields and Wide Bay and Burnett districts today.

Earlier today, a high fire danger was issued but this was raised to the severe level from 10.20am.

Meanwhile, strong west and south-westerly winds are set to sweep across coastal waters along the Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast today.

Meteorologist Dan Narramor said "fresh and gusty" winds would pass as a result of a surface trough moving through the southeast.

He said wind speeds are predicted to be at about 20-25 knots but could reach 30 knots later this afternoon.

"The stronger the winds, the worst the fire conditions can get," Mr Narramor said.

"For any fires that are ongoing, stronger winds can lead to accelerated movement and faster fire motion," he said.

He said the winds are expected to be worse in the state's inland.

The bureau predicts conditions will ease after sunset with a drop in temperatures and easing of winds.

