Opinion

Stronger laws needed before more lives are lost

by DAN PURDIE
2nd Feb 2021 5:01 AM
Seriously? The youth crime epidemic tearing apart families and communities across Queensland is not kids stealing Kit-Kats.

For the Police Minister to trivialise this crime crisis by suggesting it is, is a slap in the face to victims, communities and our police.

I commend the leadership shown by the Police Commissioner, who has rightly admitted that police need stronger laws to protect Queenslanders.

More Queenslanders have lost their lives due to the juvenile crime epidemic than the coronavirus pandemic and it's time the Government took its own message seriously, about keeping Queenslanders safe.

LNP Shadow Police Minister Dan Purdie. Picture: Patrick Woods
For the past six years our hardworking police have been chasing dangerous juvenile offenders who are committing serious crimes like drive-by shootings, carjackings, stabbings, and murder.

In 2019, prior to the last State election the Premier trumpeted a new stand-alone Youth Justice Department, saying "these issues cross a number of government responsibilities … I want one person with one job to co-ordinate and see these programs delivered."

Since the election this Department has been scrapped, and the person appointed has been transferred.

Did the Premier think the problem had been solved?

Police were alarmed to hear the Premier last week state in a TV interview that juvenile offenders currently have a presumption against bail, which is the exact opposite to the current legislation.

How can the Premier continue to defend the weak bail laws of this state if she doesn't even understand them?

The time for inquiries has passed. Too many lives have been lost. The State Government should take their head out of the clouds, listen to police and strengthen the laws to help keep Queenslanders safe.

 

crime opinion queensland youth crime

