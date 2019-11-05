Strongest Wide Bay team in ten years Wide Bay team selected for Schaefer Shield

Wide Bay Cricket Goodchild Shield - Fraser Coast’s Troy Beckton comes running in to deliver the ball.

CRICKET: Wide Bay cricket will send their strongest team in 10 years this weekend to compete in the Shaefer Shield in Ipswich, says selector and team manager Troy Ignatenko.

Ignatenko, Les Bennett and Joe Lackey selected the team after yesterday’s first round of the Goodchild Shield.

The Goodchild Shield competition matches the four Wide Bay regions of Bundaberg, Fraser Coast, Gympie and the South Burnett against each other.

Yesterday’s first round matches were between Fraser Coast and Gympie and Bundaberg and South Burnett.

A century to Nick Kelsey was the highlight for the Fraser Coast in their loss to Gympie.

Gympie batted first posting a total of 269.

Kelsey was stumped on 100 and had little support in the run chase.

All of Gympie’s bowlers contributed to the team’s domination.

Bundaberg proved too strong for South Burnett, reaching the set total of 100 in the twenty-third over.

Gavin Scott top scored for Bundaberg with an unbeaten 39.

Sam Pearson was the best of the Bundaberg bowlers, with the figures of 3/22 off 8.4 overs.

South Burnett lost regular wickets in the first innings with Ashley Sippel top scoring with 29 runs.

He was dismissed LBW off the bowling of Chris Duff.

The 12-man team selected for the Shaefer Shield was dominated by Bundaberg with six representatives, Chris Duff, Arden Lankowski, Gavin Scott, Jarred Laycock, Kye Leggett and Nathan Van Eekeren.

Fraser Coast players include captain Dan Beattie and Nick Kelsey.

Brycen Mitchell and Andy Batten from Gympie made the team.

Dan Cummins and Liam Moffett who play in the Sunshine Coast competition were also selected. The Sunshine Coast are not fielding a representative team this season.

South Burnett failed to earn a selection.

The team will play Gold Coast, South East Queensland and the Darling Downs at Ivor Marsden Oval, Ipswich, this weekend.