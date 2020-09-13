Struggle St: Call for support as roadworks block businesses

The roadworks outside the Hospital Cafe in Walker St, Maryborough.

The roadworks outside the Hospital Cafe in Walker St, Maryborough.

A POPULAR Maryborough business could be forced to close its doors due to a combination of COVID-19 and roadworks.

The Hospital Cafe in Walker St is open as usual.

But with no parking spots available outside the business due to the roadworks being carried out, they have lost half their clientele.

One of the owners, who asked not to be named, said the situation was critical.

"We are going through a tough time," she said.

The woman said it was vital for the survival of the business that people continued supporting it.

The roadworks will continue for at least the next six months, she said.

"At the moment we are thinking, 'how are we going to survive?'" she said.

"We still need support."

The woman said the business had already been impacted by COVID-19 and now the roadworks were taking an additional toll.

Councillor Paul Truscott confirmed he had been in touch with the business and was encouraging people to support them during the roadworks.

Cara Motel and SIP Espresso Bar, also located on Walker St, are also understood to be feeling the effects of the roadworks.

"Any situation where a business is struggling is always sad to hear of," Cr Truscott said.

"When the new owners of the cafe purchased the business earlier this year, I met and spoke with them about the works that would be happening later this year to improve the road, footpaths and install traffic signals at the intersection.

"I have continued to meet and communicate with the owners.

"Council has provided dedicated car parking out the front of the cafe to support customer access to the store.

"Council is presently working on creating additional signage to advise traffic that the shops are still open for business.

"I have provided the owners with information on COVID-19 grants and assistance available should they be eligible for it.

"This situation is similar to what businesses in the Maryborough CBD went through during CBD beautification works.

"Council, with the works contractor, always ensures that access to businesses is available for customers during works.

"Personally, and through my role as Councillor, I continue to encourage locals to support local businesses, especially those doing it tough."