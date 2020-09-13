Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The roadworks outside the Hospital Cafe in Walker St, Maryborough.
The roadworks outside the Hospital Cafe in Walker St, Maryborough.
Business

Struggle St: Call for support as roadworks block businesses

Carlie Walker
13th Sep 2020 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A POPULAR Maryborough business could be forced to close its doors due to a combination of COVID-19 and roadworks.

The Hospital Cafe in Walker St is open as usual.

But with no parking spots available outside the business due to the roadworks being carried out, they have lost half their clientele.

One of the owners, who asked not to be named, said the situation was critical.

"We are going through a tough time," she said.

The woman said it was vital for the survival of the business that people continued supporting it.

The roadworks will continue for at least the next six months, she said.

"At the moment we are thinking, 'how are we going to survive?'" she said.

"We still need support."
The woman said the business had already been impacted by COVID-19 and now the roadworks were taking an additional toll.

Councillor Paul Truscott confirmed he had been in touch with the business and was encouraging people to support them during the roadworks.

Cara Motel and SIP Espresso Bar, also located on Walker St, are also understood to be feeling the effects of the roadworks.

"Any situation where a business is struggling is always sad to hear of," Cr Truscott said.

"When the new owners of the cafe purchased the business earlier this year, I met and spoke with them about the works that would be happening later this year to improve the road, footpaths and install traffic signals at the intersection.

"I have continued to meet and communicate with the owners.

"Council has provided dedicated car parking out the front of the cafe to support customer access to the store.

"Council is presently working on creating additional signage to advise traffic that the shops are still open for business.

"I have provided the owners with information on COVID-19 grants and assistance available should they be eligible for it.

"This situation is similar to what businesses in the Maryborough CBD went through during CBD beautification works.

"Council, with the works contractor, always ensures that access to businesses is available for customers during works.

"Personally, and through my role as Councillor, I continue to encourage locals to support local businesses, especially those doing it tough."

More Stories

fcbusiness fccouncil fraser coast maryborough roadworks walker st
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Young under attack, trolls told to 'back off'

        Premium Content Young under attack, trolls told to 'back off'

        News The state’s peak medical body has mounted a vigorous defence of Queensland’s Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young, warning online trolls and bullies to back off.

        Car catches fire near Coast forestry

        Premium Content Car catches fire near Coast forestry

        News The fire broke out near Maryborough

        Miles fires up over border backlash: What would she do?

        Premium Content Miles fires up over border backlash: What would she do?

        News Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles provides update on COVID-19

        Shock revelation about shark nets

        Premium Content Shock revelation about shark nets

        News Last-minute backflip on pulling out shark nets for whale season