Mayor George Seymour has announced struggling artists to have faster access to funding. Photo: Cody Fox
Struggling artists to have easier access to funding

Stuart Fast
30th Apr 2020 5:00 PM
FRASER COAST artists can keep themselves performing by being able to use grant funds for equipment to create work online under changes introduced to the Regional Arts Development Fund.

Mayor George Seymour said the changes endorsed at Wednesday’s council meeting would help local artists and the arts community through this very difficult time.

“Without the live contact, artists and groups are now looking for new ways to engage with the community from isolation and council wants to do what we can to help,” Cr Seymour said.

The changes to the RADF application process allow for a greater focus on buying equipment for digital delivery opportunities, and for faster grant approvals.

“The health and livelihood of our community, including artists and arts organisations, has been directly affected by the COVID-19,” Cr Seymour said.

“These changes will allow council to help alleviate the economic difficulties faced by artists and groups.”

Cr Seymour said the new focus for RADF applications and funding would help ensure a resilient arts community on the Fraser Coast.

“We want our artists to be performing and creating now so we can enjoy their works, and we want them ready to start performances once the restrictions are finally lifted so life can return to normal as quickly as possible.”

The changes to the RADF program follow last week’s announcement of the #FraserCoastCreates initiative, a digital arts project aimed at promoting positive local arts experiences and keeping the local community connected online.

More details on the initiative are available online at ourfrasercoast.com.au/frasercoastcreates.

