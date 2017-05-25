Struggling business targeted for cash in double robbery

A WOULD-BE cash grab has added insult to injury for an already suffering Tinana business affected by the interchange roadworks.

A window was smashed at Pastry Creations Patisserie on Tuesday night, with the offenders believed to be targeting cash, however they took off empty-handed when the shop's alarm sounded.

Owner Tracy Riley arrived soon after to find the fridge doors open and was thankfully able to prevent any stock loss.

"It could have been a lot worse," she said.

"Lucky I was there soon after to shut the fridges."

The neighbouring post office was also targeted, with offenders smashing the front glass door, however it was unknown whether anything was taken or damaged.

Maryborough Police Sergeant Chris Farlow said there had been another break-in overnight on Tuesday in Maryborough, at Fraser Coast Training Employment Support Services on Rocky St. Sgt Farlow said it was possible it was related to the Tinana break-ins, however there was no obvious connection.

Anyone with information about any of the break-ins can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.