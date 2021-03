A man was pulled from the man-made lake at Pialba.

A man was pulled from the man-made lake at Pialba.

A man has been pulled from the water at a man-made lake in Pialba.

The incident happened about 4pm on Tuesday near the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre.

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said paramedics had responded to reports of a man struggling in the water near Carlo St.

The man was rescued from the water and taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.