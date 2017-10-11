Strum on in for country festival

READY TO PLAY: Lex Kunst (front centre) and Friends will play at the Munna Creek Country Music Festival, along with other popular entertainers such as Jeanette Wormald, Rodney Vincent and Lindsay Waddington.

Boni moved to Bauple when she was 12 and started with the Herald in 1991. Over the years, she’s worked her way up from secretary to editor.

A FRASER Coast popular award-winning event will see country music acts from across Australia take to the stage for a week-long festival.

The Munna Creek Country Music Festival with musicians who know their way around a guitar will entertain thousands of country music lovers later this month.

Festival organiser and long-time entertainer Lex Kunst said the event had been going at Munna Creek Hall since 2011.

"Last year was our best year ever, with more than 2000 people attending - we had 364 caravans come and camp there,” Lex said.

"We have a great line-up of artists this year, including artists who have travelled internationally.

"Jeanette Wormald from Cairns will entertain, as will Rodney Vincent of Albury, who has been in the industry a long time and has travelled and supported well-known musicians like the Delltones, the Platters and Gloria Loring.

"Seven-time Instrumentalist of the Year Lindsay Waddington will also be performing.”

Lex said moving the festival to Munna Creek helped restore the historic hall there.

He was one of the trustee members looking after the hall.

"Munna Creek is my home town, I went to school there,” Lex said.

"My grandfather donated a fair percentage of timber that built that hall in 1905.

"When the old hall at Munna Creek had to be either demolished or renovated, I was for demolishing it and selling off the good timber, with monies donated to the local schools.

"There was a few young people who said we couldn't pull it down so I said it needed to be done up, which would be a mammoth job.

"I used to organise the music muster at Widgee for seven years. I said if we could get it done then I would move the muster to the hall where there was a lot more space.

"Since then the festival has been growing.”

From a sad state of disrepair about a decade age, the hall has been restored to a community building of which the district can be proud.

Future developments are planned and will include completion of hall painting and expansion of sporting facilities.

An ecumenical church service will be held in the hall on the Sunday before the festival starts, followed by a shared picnic lunch in the hall.

The hall committee will start catering the event from Wednesday night with a barbecue followed by an old-time dance with supper.

Home-cooked meals will be available at reasonable rates for the duration of the festival.

There is no bar but water and soft drinks will be on sale - BYO alcohol.

Lex said many country music lovers were expected to arrive early at the beginning of the week, tosetup camp and take advantage of the tranquil bush setting that surrounds the hall.

"They also enjoy the informal music sessions which occur early in the week before the main program begins,” he said.

"There are a lot of walk-up artists from the Monday through to the Friday.

"We just have a whole lot of fun.”

2017 Munna Creek Country Music Festival will be held from Thursday, October 19, to Sunday, October 22, at the Munna Creek Hall, Bauple- Woolooga Rd (entry to the grounds via Blowers Rd)

Gates open on Monday, October 16

Tickets: night shows $15, day pass $20, weekend pass $50, couple camping all inclusive $150, single all inclusive $75

Visit www.munnacreek hall.com.au or phone Lex 0428 293 145 for more info