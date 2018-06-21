Strumming good times to be had at Uke Fest

Rob James lead 'Big Bad Bruce' during the guitar workshop at last year's Maryborough Ukulele Muso's retreat at the Maryborough Showgrounds.

THREE fun-filled days of performances, activities and workshops will be held at the Maryborough Showgrounds for this weekend's Uke Fest.

The fest was presented by Fraser Coast Artslink Uke Players and Maryborough Musos and will be held from June 22-24.

Special guests Tyrone and Leslie, who have performed to many audiences at venues including the Sydney Opera House, The Adelaide Festival Centre and the New Zealand International Ukulele Festival, will hold performances and songwriting workshops throughout the event.

There will be the usual meet and greet on Thursday afternoon, followed by workshops like brain training, exercises, drumming, strumming, with special performances and a jam session.

Cost includes all workshops and performances: three-day pass $30, Friday only $10, Saturday $10 or Sunday $10.

For more information on the Ukulele Fest, phone Kerrie Marshall m_kerrie@ hotmail.com or Liz 0490011598.