Stuart Taylor – running for Division 9

Stuart Taylor is running for re-election in Division 9.

A bit about me

IT HAS been an honour to serve our community as councillor for Division 9 – Kawungan, Scarness, Torquay and Pialba – for the past eight years.

I have previous experience as a councillor, police officer and police prosecutor.

I am happily married and have three children.

Why I am running

I believe that my contribution to our community has been significant and that I have delivered ethical and effective leadership.

Top three priorities

1. Response to Natural disasters. Natural disasters continue to impact and threaten our region. The council has developed vital partnerships with state, federal and local emergency response and recovery organisations through the Local Disaster Management Group.

For eight years I have served as the chairman and deputy of the LDMG and overseen the response to threats of fires, floods, cyclones and storm surges.

2. Footpaths. The council has placed a greater focus on the construction and maintenance of footpaths throughout the region, including Scarness, Torquay, Kawungan and Pialba.

We still have a number of footpaths that are not adequately connected.

3. Drainage. Predictions show that our community will see less frequent, but more severe rainfall, causing a greater strain on our drainage.

The council needs to review our drainage infrastructure and develop a strategy for mitigating these risks.