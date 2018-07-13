Stuck accelerator blamed for speed-fuelled crash

Charges are expected to be laid - A sedan, with a driver and two passengers, has crashed into a parked ute and brick letterbox in Bradman Way, Urangan. Police, fire and ambulance crews attended.

DRIVING a car without number plates at about 100km/h through a suburban street was a disaster in the making.

Bradley James Spiteri crashed the speeding Holden Sedan, which had two other occupants inside, into a vehicle parked outside a home at Bradman Way, Urangan on April 29.

Later the 29-year-old would tell police officers he had stomped his foot on the accelerator and it "became stuck".

During Spiteri's dramatic appearance in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday, he had to be accompanied by two police officers after he created a disturbance by threatening his lawyer.

Bradley James Spiteri, 29, leaves Hervey Bay Magistrates Court. Annie Perets

The day's duty lawyer, Trinity McGarvie, took over after Spiteri's original solicitor withdrew.

The Urangan resident pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention, driving unregistered and uninsured, and obstructing police.

Police prosecutor Donna Sperling told the court Spiteri had been driving 80-100km/h in a 50km/h zone in the lead-up to the crash. Spiteri was aggressive to police when they questioned him afterwards.

The car Spiteri drove that night had been unregistered since June 2017.

"He told police he was going to punch them in the face," Snr Const Sperling said.

"(He) was subsequently restrained."

The court heard he had been on a suspended jail sentence for a dangerous driving offence at the time.

Damage was also caused to the Urangan home's front garden. Spiteri was fined $2500 and disqualified from driving for 12-months.

The operation period of his existing suspended jail sentence was extended by a year.

Outside court when approached by the Chronicle for comment, Spiteri said:

"Newspapers should do their job properly."

When the woman he was with - presumably his mum - questioned why he said that, Spiteri replied: "Because they're the ones that got me arrested."