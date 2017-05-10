Student artists, actors and cooks to display skills for you

FRASER Coast Anglican College is hosting an art, drama and hospitality showcase Thursday night.



Members of the public are invited to see the best work the school's Year 10 students have on offer.



The event will include an art display, short film, and plenty of refreshments.



Principal Leisa Harper said the event, which will run from 4.30-7pm at the school library, was "an amazing opportunity for the students across three subject areas to showcase their recent work to the college community."

