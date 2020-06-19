Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Student begs bloodied dad to let him go

by Kara Sonter
19th Jun 2020 2:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

MORE footage following a violent brawl outside a Logan school has been revealed, showing students asking a father to leave a boy alone.

The footage comes after another video was revealed earlier this week of the shocking event where a number of Park Ridge State High School students pilled onto the father during a fight.

A man and students fight outside Park Ridge State High School.
A man and students fight outside Park Ridge State High School.

The violent incident is believed to have happened last Monday about 3pm between a father and son and several Park Ridge high school students.

The new video shows the father, with a bleeding nose, chasing down a boy and accusing him of spitting in his face.

"Mate, the fight's over," says the student before another tells the man to "just let him go".

The school's adopt-a-cop acting Senior Sergeant Nick Edwards said up to 12 recordings of the incident were made, some of which have been circulated through social media channels including Instagram, Whats App and Snapchat.

"It's very ordinary to that people, instead of intervening to and stopping this incident … stood there and filmed it," act Snr Sgt Edwards said.

A father brawls with students outside a Logan school.
A father brawls with students outside a Logan school.

He said those sharing the footage on social media were "glorifying the incident".

He said police investigations were continuing into the incident that was "very complicated in nature" however no one had yet been charged.

"The actions of all parties involved are not condoned by police and certainly do not meet the standards of the community."

He said there had been no "flare ups" between the parties since.

*If you or anyone you know needs help, contact:

Kids Helpline on 1800 551 800

Beyond Blue on 1300 22 46 36

Headspace on 1800 650 890

Lifeline on 13 11 14

 

 

 

Originally published as Student begs bloodied dad to 'let him go' in new fight video

brawl crime violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Up to 1500 jobs to go from Flight Centre

        premium_icon Up to 1500 jobs to go from Flight Centre

        Business Up to 1500 staff will be offered redundancies as a significant hit to revenue continues to decimate the travel giant.

        • 19th Jun 2020 1:17 PM
        • 1 GympieSleuth
        Man steals boss’ Porsche in road trip revenge

        premium_icon Man steals boss’ Porsche in road trip revenge

        Crime He stole his employer’s ‘pride and joy’ and committed thefts as he drove north

        No closure for Shae’s mum one year on

        premium_icon No closure for Shae’s mum one year on

        Crime A man was charged over the death of Shae Maree Francis

        JOBSEEKER: Seeking to rebuild troubled life for his son

        premium_icon JOBSEEKER: Seeking to rebuild troubled life for his son

        News He freely admits he was formerly a user of meth