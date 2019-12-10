Student branches out into award-winning research

University of Sunshine Coast student Kent Olive is carrying out landmark research on gum trees.

A RESEARCH project mapping trees in Fraser Coast forests has been recognised with an international industry excellence award.

University of Sunshine Coast student Kent Olive used a range of tools and technologies to successfully classify spotted gum in plantation and mixed-species native trees at Bauple and St Mary State Forests, south of Maryborough.

The research could prove valuable in conservation, land use planning and forestry.

Mr Olive won the Clem Jones Medal in the Undergraduate Student category of the Asia-Pacific Spatial Excellence Awards Queensland.

The science honours student’s project used data from high-resolution satellite imagery and aerial laser scanning with modelling, image analysis and algorithms to identify and locate spotted gum.

The accuracy of the project was assessed via a field survey.

“Spotted gum is an important endemic Australian eucalypt which has significant conservation and hardwood value across Queensland,” Mr Olive, 33, said.

Mr. Olive’s supervisor, Sanjeev Srivastava said the classification and mapping of individual tree species from remotely sensed data had the potential to overcome limitations in the broadscale mapping of regional ecosystems.

Mr Olive said he aimed to work as a spatial analyst for progressive organisations that are dedicated to improving environmental outcomes.