Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Student ‘live streamed’ from car before fatal crash

by Campbell Gellie
30th Jul 2019 5:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NEPALESE nurse who died in a crash near Cooma Facebook live streamed herself dancing to music in a car with friends hours before the accident.

Samikshya Subedi, 22, was believed to be in the back seat when the grey Mazda 6, carrying five people lost control, rolled and hit a tree about 3.40am on Sunday.

Samikshya Subedi died in a car crash near Cooma on Sunday. Picture: Facebook
Samikshya Subedi died in a car crash near Cooma on Sunday. Picture: Facebook


The car was heading south on the Monaro Hwy outside of Bunyan.

Ms Subedi was thrown metres from the car and she died at the scene.

Gopal Bhandari was in the front passenger seat also died in the crash.

The 22-year-old driver and a 19-year-old passenger was airlifted to Canberra Hospital with head injuries while the other passenger was driven by paramedics to Cooma Hospital.

On Saturday Ms Subedi, who is a nurse, live streamed the group's road trip to the Snowy Mountains.

Ms Subedi in the live stream posted on Sunday at 5.15pm. Picture: Facebook
Ms Subedi in the live stream posted on Sunday at 5.15pm. Picture: Facebook

The group were singing along to music and speaking loudly to each other.

Tributes have been flowing for Ms Subedi on social media following the tragic accident.

"Can't believe she is no more," Prasanna Subedi wrote.

"Just yesterday I was watching her live.

"Rest in Peace and get well soon friends."

 

The Nepalese student was one of two women killed in the crash. Picture: Facebook
The Nepalese student was one of two women killed in the crash. Picture: Facebook
There were five people in the car at the time of the crash. Picture: Facebook
There were five people in the car at the time of the crash. Picture: Facebook

More Stories

Show More
crash editors picks facebook live motoring music nsw

Top Stories

    Angler 'disgusted' by decaying crab pots in Coast creek

    premium_icon Angler 'disgusted' by decaying crab pots in Coast creek

    News He said despite moving so many, plenty still remain at the bottom of the waterway.

    Graffiti bandit strikes for the second time in eight months

    premium_icon Graffiti bandit strikes for the second time in eight months

    News Caleb Daniel Holt plead guilty to two counts of wilful damage

    OPINION: Newspaper reports don't ruin lives, violence does

    premium_icon OPINION: Newspaper reports don't ruin lives, violence does

    Opinion Don't blame journalists for reporting on what happens in court

    Businesses, employment agencies to attend M'boro job fair

    premium_icon Businesses, employment agencies to attend M'boro job fair

    News The first information session will begin at 11am.