Student to miss exams because he will be in jail

Annie Perets
by

A FRASER Coast university student, who has exams coming up this week, will miss the assessments because he will be in jail.

"I need to get to university" was the first thing Ricky Lee Hoy said when he was brought into a courtroom by police officers on Monday on theft charges.

The 33-year-old from Kawungan said multiple foul words from the dock during the proceedings in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court, demanding to be released on bail.

His defence lawyer Justin Geldard said that his client had university exams to attend to.

The court heard Mr Hoy, who has a "lengthy criminal history" and "appeared often before (court)," currently has other outstanding charges.

Magistrate Ross Woodford denied Mr Hoy's bail application.

Mr Hoy will next be mentioned in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday, where he will appear by a video from the Maryborough Correctional Centre.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

