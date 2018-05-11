Fraser Coast TESS project co-ordinator Maria Allen (back) and trainer Julie Scott have seen 28-year-old Peta-Lee Hamera (seated) confidence boost ten-fold due to the support of a dedicated team and students who participated in the TESS course she enrolled in.

Boni Holmes

PETA-LEE Hamera decision to register in a Fraser Coast TESS course has given her the best confidence she has ever experienced.

Not only has the course lifted the Allied Health Cert III student but Peta-Lee's trainers nominated her for the Equity VET Student of the Year for the Qld Training Awards and she has been placed in the top five of 800 nominees.

From birth Peta-Lee's parent were told their daughter would have the life expectancy of three to five years and would be retarded.

Her disabilities, Cerebral Palsy and epilepsy, were from a crush injury at birth.

Peta-Lee thrives on TESS course: Student of the Year award gives much-needed confidence boost

Rather than being treated as a intellectual human, Peta was treated like someone with a severe disability.

In fact Peta's Cerebral Palsy was only muscle based and it took years before she received the proper physiotherapy.

All of that impacted her health and her emotional well-being.

Growing up she spent her first years of schooling in a special school and then spent years catching up on basic literacy and numeracy.

During her teens Peta-Lee endured years of negativity from not only her peers but her teachers, who said she would amount to nothing.

She dealt with set-back after set-back until two years ago when she moved to Hervey Bay to live with her brother Jordan.

Peta-Lee followed her brother into the Fraser Coast TESS office where he was applying for a course.

That's when she met positive and supporting peers.

Peta-Lee Hamera, who completed an Allied Health Certificate III with Fraser Coast TESS, has been listed in the top five for the Equity VET Student of the Year for the Qld Training Awards. Boni Holmes

FC TESS project co-ordinator Maria Allen said Peta-Lee saw the course posters on the wall and asked me if she could do these.

"I said to her I didn't see why not and she proceeded to tell me what had happened.

"I said to her you can read and write why not give it a go."

What Maria saw transform over the next six months was loads more confidence than when they first met.

In her first week of starting Allied Health Certificate III, Peta-Lee was asked by her trainer Julie Scott to prepare a speech about living with Cerebral Palsy and Epilepsy and present it to the class.

"I had all weekend to ponder over it and asked on the Monday if she still wanted me to give the speech," Peta-Lee said.

"I got up in front of 25 students and gave the speech - I was terribly nervous."

"This empowered me."

It was one of the biggest and best life-changers Peta-Lee has ever experienced.

"It was so nervous and hadn't made any friends, so I was very worried after I told everyone no one would accept me.

"But it was empowering and I had made some great friends."

Julie said Peta-Lee was very shy, quiet and a product of society telling her that she can't do stuff.

"I have seen Peta-Lee's transformation happen tremendously and not just slowly - you could measure it because you could see it from one week to the next," Julie said.

"Just the confidence, difference body image and shape and how she held herself and how she articulated and spoke and then having a friend basis."

Maria nominated Peta-Lee for the Equity VET Student of the Year for the Qld Training Awards.

This award was presented to a student who has demonstrated outstanding achievement in overcoming a significant barrier or disadvantage to effectively participate in vocational education and training (VET).

"She has certainly had a lot of challenges throughout her life, but the reason I nominated her because Peta-Lee was inspiring," Maria said.

"Peta-Lee came into TESS to apply for a course because she wanted to and we have watched her confidence grow.

"She also got offered a job at Chemist Warehouse- where she is doing vocational placement. They love her."

The 28-year-old student said she started the course to give back to the community after receiving so much assistance herself.

"I want to help people who have suffered, gone through the trials and tribulations and think they can't do it.

"I want to be able to show them it is possible to achieve your goals and seek out a career.

"Let them realise that they have a lot to live for rather than what people keep saying to them that they don't - not for them to listen to the negativity."

Peta-Lee plans to continue studying and is ready for that job when it comes along.