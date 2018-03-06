Student pleads for fix to dangerous school crossing

MSHS students explain why the Kent St crossing should be fixed

MSHS students explain why the Kent St crossing should be fixed

WITH more than 700 of her fellow students using the Kent St crossing dozens of times a day, Jemma Tennant reckons it's only a matter of time before someone is seriously injured.

The captain of Maryborough State High School called on the Fraser Coast Regional Council to fix the dangerous crossing between the campuses.

Ms Tennant fronted councillors on Wednesday to describe the plight of what her fellow students were dealing with.

PEDESTRIAN TROUBLES: Maryborough State High School captains Bethany Robinson and Jemma Tennant with deputy principal Marty Mills at the school's Kent St crossing. Jemma is calling on the council to help fix the crossing to improve pedestrian safety for more than 700 students who use the crossing daily. Blake Antrobus

"Maryborough State High School is in a relatively unique situation, with the school on a major road in the central business district in the city," Ms Tennant said.

"The city's growth and the school's growth has made the current pedestrian situation problematic at best, and tragic at worst.

"Currently, the pedestrian island in the centre of the road corrals students into a space only 120cm wide, and can only house 20 students at a time."

The school has also approached the State Government for assistance.

Ms Tennant told the Chronicle she wanted to prevent any of her fellow students from being injured by passing cars.

"That's the worst-case scenario," she said.

"We're still working closely with the council to find a solution."

One of the options Ms Tennant has proposed are drop-off zones near the school entrance to allow cars to enter and exit safely without disrupting traffic flow.

Acting mayor George Seymour said they would continue working with the school and the State Government for a solution.

"It will be dependent on what the school wants, the council won't dictate what it will look like," Cr Seymour said.

"This is quite a serious safety issue, and we're keen to work with the school to find a solution."

MSHS principal Simon Done said this had been an issue at the forefront of the school's agenda for some time.

"It's reassuring to know the State and Local Governments are acknowledging the issue and working towards a solution," Mr Done said.

"It's a risk any time you cross the road, and any time you can minimise the risk is an advantage."

MSHS deputy principal Marty Mills said the school was happy to continue working with the council and government for a safe crossing.