Student rub shoulders with Manly legend Steve Menzies

GAME TIME: Kawungan State Primary School was one of the four locations chosen, for a Macquarie Sports rugby league clinic, with Steve Menzies.

IT'S not everyday these kids get to rub shoulders with Manly Sea Eagles legend Steve Menzies, let alone kick a ball with him.

But Fraser Coast students had stars in their eyes during an training clinic with the rugby league player, after the Fraser Coast was selected to host the prestigious clinic.

About 390 kids from across the region descended on Kawungan State School to practice passing footballs, tackling and running among other activities.

Even Steve got involved in the action, saying it was great to see the development of kids on the Fraser Coast.

NRL development officer for the Fraser Coast Scott Zahra said the event was organised between NRL Australia and Macquarie Sports for Australian schoolkids.

"It's to help kids have fun activities through the day,” Zahra said.

"The kids had a great time, it's not only fantastic for them to meet someone like Steve, but to enjoy themselves with the game.”

Zahra said the aim of the clinic was to get school students more involved with sport, with the clinic travelling to different schools and clubs to work with young players.

He said some of the kids don't forget their first meeting with the players.

"We want them to walk away with the sense these professional footballers were once kids like them at school,” he said.

"It teaches them that to go to school and do sports, then set your mind to a professional career is achievable.