Student SES: Great idea but who would train them?

THE editorial in the Fraser Coast Chronicle (April 3, 2017) suggests that Year 12 students receive SES training.

As a former volunteer SES trainer and, latterly, former SES Training Officer I wonder who you might suggest would tackle the training suggested?

There are very few trainers in the SES and to become Trainer requires attending many courses and the acquisition of a wealth of knowledge about the organisation's roles and responsibilities.

An extensive knowledge is also required about rescue procedures, practices and technicalities. It is also very useful for trainers that they have actual experience of activations, land searches, storm damage work and air searches etc. Many have supplied support in real disasters.

There is no-one that could train Year 12 students without having had many years of SES hard earned experience.

There are opportunities for training in Emergency Service Cadets but here it has been difficult to find sufficient trainers/adult members for these Cadets who have been, I have found, the most inspiring group of young people.

IAIN BOYD

Point Vernon