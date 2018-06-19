Student set to swap classroom for beach at championships

ONCE a self-described "troubled kid", Curtis Easton has worked hard to turn his life around.



Now, he'll swap the classroom for the beach when he represents Australia at the 18th World Sprint Championships for outrigger canoe racing in Tahiti next month.



Attending Carinity Education Glendyne in Hervey Bay has played a big part in his new approach, with the school offering assistance to students who haven't found success in mainstream schools.



Yesterday, the school hosted a special fundraiser at its campus in Nikenbah to help raise money to get Curtis to the championships.



The Easton family needs to raise $7530 to send Curtis and his sister, fellow Australian outrigger canoe representative Amy, to Tahiti to realise their dream of representing their country.



Curtis said he had developed self-discipline and a passion for hard work which he applied to both school work and his sporting career.



"I have continued to grow during my time at Glendyne, my grades have improved, I have developed a work ethic and advanced in my sporting outside of school," he said.



"I understand now that the teachers are not only here to help with our school work, but they also encourage us to move forward and push ourselves to the limit.



"I have achieved all my set goals and continue setting more."



In April Curtis took part in the Hervey Bay leg of the Commonwealth Games Queens's Baton Relay, which he says gave him "the biggest smile and a good feeling of accomplishment".



Carinity Education Glendyne principal Dale Hansen praised Curtis' positive outlook and praised his determination to succeed.



"Curtis is a dedicated young man, he is polite, well-mannered and strives to put his best foot forward," Mr Hansen said.



"He is overcoming challenges and is developing into a positive and determined role model that other students can learn from."



The community can also support the Easton's fundraising by donating online at www.gofundme.com/amycurtistahiti.

